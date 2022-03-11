SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s no secret that charcuterie boards are trending, and the craze doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. A new concept has opened and now residents in the Sandy and Pleasant Grove area can be one step closer to devouring the tasty, trendy platter.

Graze Craze, a new concept in charcuterie boards ​and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering, and special events have opened shop at the Valley Grove Shopping Center in Pleasant Grove and the South Pointe Shopping Center in Sandy.

The concept specializes in artfully designed, hand-crafted platters that feature customizable food displays that are perfect for grazing — including fruits, vegetables, cheese, gourmet sweets, and more.

Each platter is designed by a “grazologist” who serves as your very own charcuterie concierge.

Graze Craze offers free local delivery any day of the week, and the storefront is open for pick-ups from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.