HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A familiar face assumed command today of the HAFB 388th F-35A Lightning II flying unit. After serving the last two years as vice commander of the unit, Col. Michael L. Gette takes over from Col. Craig Andrle, who is retiring after 23 years of active duty.

Gette is a 24-year Air Force veteran, a command pilot with more than 2,500 flying hours in the F-15 and F-35A, including 250 combat hours.

He is also a graduate of the University of Colorado, Air Command and Staff College, and National Defense University. Prior to joining the 388th he served as the chief of NORAD’s Future Operations Division at Peterson AFB, Colorado.

“I know Col. Gette is prepared to take over this wing and continue to lead the Airmen who employ America’s most advanced fighter aircraft,” Public Affairs of the 388th quoted Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, 15th Air Force Commander as saying.

Gette will be overseeing one of the busiest and most in-demand Fighter wings of the Air Force. The primary mission of the 388th Wing is to maintain combat readiness to deploy, employ, and sustain F-35A Lightning II aircraft worldwide in support of the national defense.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are approximately 2,000 airmen and civilian professionals assigned to the 388th FW. The wing flies 78 F-35A Lightning IIs, the Air Force’s most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft, and also oversees operations on the Utah Test and Training Range.