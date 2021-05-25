‘Change is happening’: Utahns remember George Floyd on 1-year anniversary of his death

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man murdered at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparked a racial justice movement and demands for police reforms. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of his death, and some Utahns said change is happening.

“I think the world has changed in a year by actually accepting there’s an issue here,” said Rae Duckworth, vice president of the Black Lives Matter Utah chapter.

“[We have a] hashtag called ‘we are done dying.’ We’ve seen so many people killed, and we have had it even after the death of George Floyd,” said Jeanetta Williams, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Floyd’s murder has communities – including in Utah – addressing racial injustices and change in policing.

“Change is happening, and I know some people think it’s slow, but sometimes it takes time to get things in place and working,” Williams said.

She said in Utah, 21 new bills have been passed pertaining to law enforcement.

“We already eliminated some lethal weapon options and things like that, and those are progressive,” Duckworth said.

In a statement Mayor Jenny Wilson said Salt Lake County is “in pursuit of structural change to ensure everything we do is through a lens of diversity, inclusion, and equality.”

With change happening, Williams said activists will continue to work with local leaders.

“We don’t want other folks across our state to feel that we’re not working with law enforcement, because we are working very close with law enforcement. We’ve seen a lot of changes,” she said.

And the hope is that people feel safe and everyone has their rights.