Challenge: Make it the 100 ‘Safest Days of Summer’ instead of ‘Deadliest’

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students at Riverton High School issued Utah a challenged Wednesday to make the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” the “100 Safest Days of Summer”.

In 2018, Zero Fatalities says 102 people died during the 100-day stretch.

“It makes me really sad because like, people won’t stay off their phones and they do all these things they don’t realize like the long term effects of it. And that just makes me sad,” said Riverton senior Michelle Cooper.

“There is no reason that it shouldn’t be the 100 safest days because our roads are in better condition; you’re not dealing with winter weather. The main difference is us,” said John Gleason with UDOT and Zero Fatalities. “It’s not enough to be just a good driver, you have to always watch out for everybody else on the road a well.”

Troopers say 2019 started off deadly.

“At least 84 right now and so this isn’t a good start. We are hoping to see some behavioral changes,” said Sergeant Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol.

Zero Fatalities says last year 26 people died because of aggressive drivers.

“Being cut in front of in line, you know we have an appropriate vehicle space in front of us, it raises my blood pressure just like everybody else, but I got to remind myself you know I can’t let somebody else’s poor choice make me make an even poorer choice and start being aggressive or reckless,” said Sgt. Street.

There is one group of people UHP may be looking for during the “100 Safest Days of Summer”.

“If you’re going 70 mph on a posted roadway that is posted at that speed, you’re the problem if you’re tailgating and I will stop that car versus the person who is not letting you pass,” Sgt. Street added.

Troopers say reflective clothing may help out everyone when it’s dark out.

During the 2018 Deadliest Days of Summer; 26 motorcyclists, 12 pedestrians, and 2 bicyclists all died in crashes.

“If you’re out there on a motorcycle, on a bicycle, walking along the roadway or running along the roadway, you got to do yourself a favor and wear some high visibility clothing. It could save your life,” he said.

For Cooper, her biggest hope for the Class of 2019 is to put their phones down while behind the wheel.

“A distraction that can only be like two seconds long, even less than that, can cause huge life affects and there is no point of like doing something so small for such a long term effect,” she said.

For more information on the 100 ‘Safest’ Days of Summer visit http://zerofatalitiesut.com.

