Chalk the Walk returns for the 4th year

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In it’s first in-person event since the pandemic, The Salt Lake County Library will welcome chalk artists and their fans to partake in the library’s fourth annual Chalk the Walk.

The family friendly event will happen at the Library’s Viridian Event Center located at 8030 South 1825 West on Saturday, September 5, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Chalk the Walk will include an amazing array of chalk art on the sidewalks surrounding the Library’s Viridian Event Center, created by artists who spend the entire day crafting their masterpieces. Finished pieces will include everything from renderings of popular characters to mind-bending optical illusions.

Art fans will be able to vote for their favorite drawings following the event and online for those unable to attend in person. Winners will be announced Monday, September 7.

Viridian Event Coordinator Tayler Allen said “Our events have such a positive impact on the Salt Lake County Community, and we’re extremely excited to have everyone back at the Viridian Event Center for Chalk the Walk. We know people will be thrilled to get outside and view the fantastic images the sidewalk artists create.”

The public is welcome to attend Chalk the Walk, recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines from Salt Lake County Health Department.