Chalk of the Town: Artists to bring the streets of Park City to life

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Starting next week, artists in Park City aren’t just going to talk the talk; they’ll chalk the walk.

Chalk of the Town, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, is a new event coming to Park City that seeks to transform areas of Main Street into an “interactive, artistic experience” for local and regional visitors to enjoy.

Kicking off just before Memorial Day, the event will feature the work of three different artists in three weeks, according to a press release from the Historic Park City Alliance.

Each week, coordinators say a new artist will transform a section of sidewalk into a life-sized, interactive chalk art creation designed to highlight an element of Park City.

According to program officials, Chalk of the Town is meant to help support the more than 200 businesses that line Main Street, many of which are locally owned and operated. The hope is that while visitors stroll and admire the chalk art, they can also shop and dine throughout their experience.

“We wanted to create an experience that allowed visitors to enjoy the creations at their leisure as we support our business members in their continued recovery from the impacts of COVID-19,” says Alison Kuhlow, executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance.

The first artist begins work Tuesday, May 25. Following that, the chalk art will remain on display as weather permits beginning May 29. The final work will be completed June 12.