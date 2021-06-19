Chalk Art Festival hits the streets of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly a hundred chalk artists are taking to the streets of Salt Lake City for Utah’s full-scale Chalk Art Festival, Saturday.

Returning center stage at the Gateway, event organizers, Utah Foster Care, share that local artists are springing into action, creating vibrant murals up and down Rio Grande Street, all to support Utah children and foster families.

“The pandemic has not reduced the need for foster parents in our state,” says Mike Hamblin, CEO of Utah Foster Care. “We hope you’ll make a special effort to support these dedicated families so willing to open their hearts and homes to children who have experienced trauma.”

According to officials, on June 19, there will be family-friendly entertainment, as chalk artists finish their work. First Lady Abby Cox will also join Nathan Osmond and DJ Rob on stage to talk about her statewide initiative “Show Up for Foster Families.” Foster parents and Utah Foster Care staff will also be available until 6:00 p.m. to answer questions about what you can do to support children in foster care.

As artists complete their pieces, festival-goers will be able to vote by text for their favorite chalk artist, with competition in both youth and adult categories.

The event is expected to start at 10:00 a.m.