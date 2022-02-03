Chain up: Delivery drivers and highway patrol officials share the importance of traction devices

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Delivery drivers are trying to help you avoid sliding on icy roads.

Following the recent storm that left a dusting of snow with sheets of ice under it, Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to over 65 crashes on Wednesday due to the slick conditions.

Now the United Parcel Service is hoping they can help drivers avoid problems ahead of the next round of snow.

Time and time again we’ve heard transportation officials stress how important it is to drive with caution during a winter storm, and if you know you’re going to be traveling into an area where your tires may need some extra support Utah Highway Patrol recommends strapping snow chains on ahead of time “so we’re not seeing in the middle of a hill spun out” says Corporal Justin Cloward of UHP.

Cloward who covers Utah County says many of Wednesday’s crashes were due to speeds too high for conditions. He expressed the need to slow down to ensure the safety of not only yourself but also fellow drivers.

This includes not cutting off big vehicles like a semi-truck or delivery trucks similar to what UPS crews drive.

Bob Ostler is the co-chair for UPS driver safety says, “We drive a big vehicle that can do some damage if it gets out of control.”

Corporal Cloward adds not to speed in front of plow trucks as they’re the ones working to make sure the roads are nice and clear after a storm. “Give them a chance to make the roads better, so we don’t end up with over a hundred crashes due to a little snowstorm,” says Cloward.

During Thursday’s presentation officials from both organizations competed in a timed chain-up demonstration. Reporters on hand observed the proper way to install tire chains.

Bob Ostler of UPS says there are a couple of things to make sure of, “You want to get the backside of the tire as tight as possible if those chains fall into your axle, you won’t get them off without a blowtorch.”

As a form of added protection, Ostler says his crews use a bungee to help keep the chains tight, “Biggest key is make sure they’re tight and make sure they’re connected well, and they help with traction law” says Ostler.

Chains or not – ultimately officials from both organizations say on inclement weather days it’s best to use your best judgment while driving, “Take the time to slow down there’s someone back home who needs you there” says Ostler.