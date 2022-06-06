ZION NATIONAL PARK (ABC4) – Zion National Park announced on Sunday that the chain section of Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park is closed until further notice.

The closure comes as a result of damage to the trail, and a date for reopening has not been listed at this time.

Utah’s first national park, Zion offers massive sandstone cliffs of cream, pink, and red.

Outdoor enthusiasts, if you’re planning on making out to Zion this summer, please make sure to plan ahead and anticipate upcoming closures.

The National Park Service (NPS) says upcoming closures will be implemented to accommodate trail improvements and rehabilitation efforts.

Improvements are expected to be made on trailheads, rehabilitated masonry, and both new and rehabilitated handrails.

Closures may affect the Canyon Overlook Trail at times, but park officials plan to keep the trail open on most weekends.

Located beneath the Canyon Overlook Trail, the Pine Creek canyoneering route and lower Pine Creek Drainage may also be closed for safety reasons.

“Canyoneers traveling this route need to be mindful of their surroundings, watch for signs showing closed areas, and be aware that work may be happening above them,” says NPS.

The goal for many closures is to improve the trails’ historic, rustic appearance, as well as to enhance safety for hikers.