Chad, Lori Daybell indicted on murder charges

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – A grand jury has indicted Chad and Lori Daybell on murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, East Idaho News reports.
The couple was indicted on the following charges:
Chad and Lori Daybell:
- Two counts of first conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of Tylee Ryan
- Two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow
- Conspiracy to commit first degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell
Lori Daybell:
- Grand theft related social security survivor benefits over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow
Chad Daybell
- First-degree murder in the death of his former wife Tammy Daybell
- Two counts of insurance fraud, as he was the beneficiary for life insurance policies on Tammy Daybell and received funds after her death
The indictments come on the day Joshua “JJ” Vallow would have turned 9 years old and nearly one year after both children’s bodies were discovered on Chad’s Fremont County property.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as ABC4 obtains more information.