Chad Daybell waives right to a speedy trial

Chad Daybell listens during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A preliminary hearing continues to decide whether there is enough evidence to hold Daybell for trial. He and the children’s mother face charges related to the hiding of the remains of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, although authorities have yet to say how the two died. (John Roark/Post Register via AP, POOL)

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4) – The man indicted for the death of his former wife and the children of his new wife has waived his right to a speedy trial. This comes after prosecutors announced they would seek the death penalty for him.

In a recent court filing, Chad Daybell says “I hereby waive my statutory right to a speedy trial.” Daybell was scheduled to appear in front of a jury in the fall, but that may now be rescheduled.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, were indicted by a grand jury on murder charges for the deaths of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow. In early August, prosecutors announced plans to seek the death penalty for Chad Daybell, saying,

“We conferred with those immediate family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell, who have indicated a willingness to speak with us and allowed them an opportunity to provide their input if they wished to do so.

The ultimate decision to seek capital punishment rests with the State, and after completing the entire process, we determined that the nature and magnitude of these crimes warrant the possibility of the highest possible punishment.

This determination applies only to Chad Daybell.“

In early June, Chad entered not guilty pleas on the murder charges he faces. In late May, Lori was found not competent to stand trial. She has also been indicted in the death of her former husband, Charles.