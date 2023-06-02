BOISE, Idaho (ABC4) — Chad Daybell, who was indicted on multiple counts of murder in May 2021, will not get to trial until 2024, according to East Idaho News.

The trial is currently set to take place in Ada County, Idaho, starting at 9 a.m. on April 1, 2024, and is expected to last until May 31, 2024. Daybell has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in his case.

The current timeline for the trial is as follows:

All discovery for prosecution and defense must be turned ove by Feb. 1, 2024.

Pre-trial conference will be held on Feb. 22, 2024 at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Witness lists, exhibit lists, and proposed jury instructions are due March 11, 2024.

Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, were accused of murdering two of Lori’s kids — JJ and Tylee — as well as Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell has also been charged with insurance fraud in relation to Tammy’s death.

Lori Daybell was found guilty on all charges in a separate trial that ended in May. She is set to be sentenced on July 31. Additionally, Lori Daybell faces additional murder charges in Arizona in the deaths of her previous husband, Charles Vallow, and her former nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.