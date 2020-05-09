Banjo CEO Damien Patton resigns after past associations with white supremacists revealed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah technology company Banjo Inc. announced Friday its founder and current CEO Damien Patton has resigned. Justin R. Lindsey, the current CTO of the company, will take over as CEO.

“I’m deeply honored to have worked alongside the Banjo team and am proud of all we have accomplished thus far,” Patton said in a statement. “I am confident Banjo’s greatest days are still ahead, and will do everything in my power to ensure our mission succeeds. However, under the current circumstances, I believe Banjo’s best path forward is under different leadership.”

The announcement comes after the surveillance technology company had a $21 million contract with the state of Utah suspended over Patton’s past associations with white supremacists.

