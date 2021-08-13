Central Utah mixed-use community grows, construction underway

The future site of The Estates at Ephraim Crossing. (Camino Verde Group)

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s newest mixed-use community just got a little bit bigger.

Ephraim Crossing, located in Sanpete County, acquired 37 acres in Ephraim, bringing its total acreage to 128.

As part of the expansion, developer Camino Verde Group, based in Las Vegas, was able to update the zoning of Ephraim Cross from industrial to commercial. Now, housing, office, and medical facilities will be a part of Ephraim Crossing.

The Estates at Ephraim Crossing recently held a groundbreaking event. This is the first residential community in Ephraim Crossing and already has four homes sold. Those homes are scheduled to be ready for move-in by the end of the year.

According to developers, The Estates is part of Ephraim Crossing’s efforts to bring a new technology hub to the home of Snow College. The community will feature “affordable and spacious homes, with 44 single-family home sites.”

SLIDESHOW: Future location of The Estates at Ephraim Crossing

The future site of The Estates at Ephraim Crossing. (Camino Verde Group)

Site plans for The Estates at Ephraim Crossing. (Camino Verde Group)

Homes will vary between five-model home options up to 5,500 square feet with three one-story floor plans and two two-story floor plans.

“I’m impressed with the livability of Ephraim Crossing and how the developments are progressing,” says Ephraim Crossing Mayor John Scott. “One of the challenges we’re having in Ephraim is a lack of homes. The market is very slim. These homes represent an answer to one of the problems we have here in Ephraim which is a lack of housing.”

Once complete, developers say Ephraim Crossing will include business spaces and retail shops, with the first building planned for the business sector a two-story, 32,000 square-foot tech office and co-working facility.

Ephraim is located about 117 miles south of Salt Lake City and about 250 miles north-northeast of St. George.