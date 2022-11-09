CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old teen was struck by an SUV while crossing a marked crosswalk in the area of 2000 North Main St. in Centerville around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Centerville Police Chief Paul Child told ABC4 the teen was crossing a crosswalk when she was hit by a green Toyota Highlander. According to Child, the teen was thrown 50-60 feet and taken to Intermountain Healthcare in critical condition.

The driver, an 82-year-old woman, is reportedly cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.