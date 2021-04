CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Centerville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a porch pirate suspect.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the man has reportedly stolen packages off of multiple neighbors’ porches.

Police also said the man drives a red Chevrolet Malibu.

If you have any information on the suspect or his vehicle, you are asked to contact the Centerville Police Department at 801-292-8441.