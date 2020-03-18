Update: Centerville police say water is safe to drink

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a 5.7 earthquake struck Magna Wednesday morning and was felt in surrounding areas, Centerville police are now taking to twitter to help residence’s understand what to do with their water pipes after the quake.

We do recommend that people flush their cold water through the tub first and then flush their hot water after that. This recommendation should clear it up, but if it does not please contact our Public Works at (801) 292-8232. — Centerville Police (@cpdutah) March 18, 2020

Police later tweeted out that the water department has advised the police department that the water system is functioning and is safe to drink. The city is continuing to work on two minor leaks and will continue to keep the public updated.

