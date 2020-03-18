Update: Centerville police say water is safe to drink

Breaking News
by: Lindsey Peterson

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a 5.7 earthquake struck Magna Wednesday morning and was felt in surrounding areas, Centerville police are now taking to twitter to help residence’s understand what to do with their water pipes after the quake.

Police later tweeted out that the water department has advised the police department that the water system is functioning and is safe to drink. The city is continuing to work on two minor leaks and will continue to keep the public updated.

