CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Centerville Police are mourning the loss of their beloved K-9, Sophie, after she was accidentally hit and killed by a vehicle this morning.

Sophie got loose from her handler’s home on the evening of Sept. 10. Officers from the Centerville Police Department spent the night looking for Sophie.

This morning, around 7 a.m., a bloodhound was spotted running in the northbound lanes of I-15 just north of Parrish Lane. Within minutes, reports had come in that the bloodhound had been hit. Officers responded to the area and found Sophie deceased. The vehicle that hit Sophie has not been found and is not believed to be at fault.

Sophie has been with CPD since November 2019 and has been recognized as a “go-to K-9 in Davis County.” The department recognized Sophie as an invaluable asset to the community and she was instrumental in locating lost children, Alzheimer patients, and fleeing suspects.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There will be a public viewing for Sophie today from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Centerville Police station, followed by a private service this afternoon. A more public graveside service will be held at a later date.