CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he set a Centerville home on fire and for assaulting its elderly occupants Thursday.

The 37-year-old man caused nearly $1.2 million in damages after entering a home containing several elderly people, officials say.

The man entered the home with gasoline, claiming to have a knife. He also assaulted three elderly victims who suffered from blunt force trauma injuries.

After the suspect ignited the gasoline in the home, he exited the house and then attempted to burglarize cars in the neighborhood.

Six police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

Neighbors told police that the man was in the area earlier acting “erratically.”

The man is currently in custody and being held on several charges.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The home invasion happened at 329 E 1825 N in Centerville.

ABC4 will be live streaming a press conference on the incident at 4:30 p.m.