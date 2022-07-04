CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Lufkin family said what started out as a night watching a Fourth of July movie turned into 12 people packing up their lives in a suitcase and deciding what objects in their home are the most important load in their car.



A wildfire continues to tear through the hills of Centerville.

“We came outside and basically the whole hill was in flames,” Violet Lufkin, a homeowner who lives by the fire said.

At around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night Violet and her family were watching a movie when they heard the sirens

“The street was just lined with cars,” Violet said.

She said they monitored the fire throughout the night. By 1:00 a.m. they got the evacuation notice and started packing up their home in a couple of cars

“We actually have family here so it was 12 of us going through the house trying to get everything we could,” Violet said.

She said she gave each of the kids a suitcase, grabbed their 72-hour kits, and took their most important items.

“It was interesting to walk around the house and realize it’s just stuff,” Violet said.

For six-year-old Will Lufkin, he says it was tough to pack what he calls “his special stuff,” like souvenirs from his mom, but he says his mom and big brother jake made things earlier.

“Mom helped me or Jake helped me and I had a lot of clothes,” Will said.

The fire did not hit any homes, but for Violet, not only does the fire cause concern but so does the aftermath.

“Once we realized it started burning, we thought what about the mudslides?” Violet said.

Officials say the fire is human-caused, and likely started by fireworks.

“Anything we can do to stop more fires would be appreciated, so we’re urging people not even to do fireworks this year,” Lt. Allen Ackerson with Centerville police said.

Violet said she heard fireworks going off last night and is frustrated they might be the cause, despite restrictions

“We live right there and they have the signs up that say don’t shoot fireworks off for a reason,” Violet said.

The fire is 0% contained and spreads over 100 acres.

A reminder that a single spark can cause major damage.

“They try to warn us but not everybody listens,” Violet said.

There are eight federal, state, and local agencies on the scene trying to contain the fire and with helicopters flying in soon, fire officials are asking people not to drive up close to the sight of the fire to avoid any congestion.