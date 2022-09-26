BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome.

The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a 2019 Jeep Wrangler – reportedly blew out its front tire, causing the vehicle to drive off road and over the lava rocks.

The couple was a 64-year-old man who was driving the motorhome, and his passenger, a 64-year-old woman. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both the man and woman were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No additional information has been provided at this time as Idaho State Police continues to investigate the situation.