Centerville car crash kills driver after violent tumbling

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a fatal car crash struck a metal barrier and sent the car rolling, according to police.

The accident occurred on northbound Legacy Highway at Mile Marker 7 in Centerville.

Police say the car drove off the road and struck a metal barrier which caused the car to roll over several times.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time of impact and only one person was ejected, according to police reports.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.

The victim’s identity is not yet known and ABC4 will update this story when more details are available.