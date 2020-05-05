Census field operations to resume in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with local officials, will resume dropping off 2020 census questionnaire packets at front doors of Utah households.

This will happen in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical address. The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census material on March 15 but suspended operations just three days later due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Census Bureau’s temporary field staff has been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government provided personal protective equipment. The operation requires no physical contact and will follow the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

The questionnaires that will be delivered to people’s door will be delivered to about 88,600 households in Utah. Utahns are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the questionnaire to help ensure the best count of their community and to help guide where billions of dollars will be spent in the public and private sector.

People can respond to the census questionnaire online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

For more information you can visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page. To see the most current Area Census Office (ACO) restarting status, click here.

