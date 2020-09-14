Cement trucks fire causes large amounts of smoke in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Cement trucks caught fire in West Valley Monday morning causing large amounts of smoke.
Monday at 7:37 a.m. cement trucks caught fire while workers were purging natural gas tanks.
The incident happened at 2221 South 3270 West. According to Capt. Chuck Cruz the fire has been extinguished.
There have been no reported injuries.
