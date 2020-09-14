Cement trucks fire causes large amounts of smoke in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Cement trucks caught fire in West Valley Monday morning causing large amounts of smoke.

Monday at 7:37 a.m. cement trucks caught fire while workers were purging natural gas tanks.

Courtesy: Ashley Bigard

The incident happened at 2221 South 3270 West. According to Capt. Chuck Cruz the fire has been extinguished.

There have been no reported injuries.