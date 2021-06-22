Cement truck rolls, closes roadway in Utah County

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A Draper roadway is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours Tuesday morning after a cement truck rolled.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon says the truck, carrying 10 yards of concrete, rolled over on East Frontage Road south of Point of the Mountain.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Diesel fuel and concrete has spilled on the roadway, causing authorities to close the road until at least 10 a.m.

Photos shared by Sgt. Cannon, seen in the slideshow below, show crews working to clear the scene.

A heavy-duty tow truck is working to lift the cement truck back onto its wheels. A powder appears to be on the road, likely to help in cleaning up fluid spills.

Location of rolled cement truck in Draper, Utah (Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

