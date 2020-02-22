Live Now
Cell phone calls to 911 systems not working in parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emergency authorities in Utah say cell phone calls to 911 were connecting only intermittently on Saturday. Authorities urged people with emergencies to send texts or call alternative numbers. The problems were reported for multiple cell phone carriers in Salt Lake City, Provo, Bountiful, Sandy, St. George and other areas. 

