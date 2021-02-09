Celebration of life planned for two skiers killed in Millcreek Canyon avalanche

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A memorial has been planned for two of the victims of a weekend avalanche in Millcreek.

On Saturday, February 6, eight skiers were in the Wilson Glade area of Millcreek Canyon when authorities say an avalanche was triggered.

The Utah Avalanche Center says seven of those skiers were caught and carried in the avalanche with one being partly buried and six being fully buried. Two people were recovered alive.

Four people were killed in the avalanche – 29-year-old Sarah Moughamian of Sandy, 26-year-old Louis Holian, 26-year-old Stephanie Hopkins, and 23-year-old Thomas Louis Steinbrecher, all of Salt Lake City.

A memorial for two of the victims – Holian and Steinbrecher – has been planned for Sunday, February 14.

According to the Facebook event, ‘Utah Remembering Louis and Tom in Celebration of Life,’ the community is invited to meet at The Gear Room at 7 a.m.

At 8 a.m., attendees will bike or carpool to Spruces for a ski tour to Tom’s Hill.

At 11 a.m., the group will meet at The Gear Room for music with a large bicycle ride from The Gear Room to Hangar 15 Millcreek starting at 11:30 a.m.

The event details include a note – “If you got a fixie bike bring it out. Louis loved his Fixie.”

The event is being put on by the friends and family of both men killed in the avalanche.

“Everyone in the world is invited as that is how they would love it. They loved everyone,” the Facebook event details add. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

The Millcreek Canyon avalanche was the deadliest since 1992.