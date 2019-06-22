Celebrating World Refugee Day in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) World Refugee Day is annually observed globally on June 20, but the party has just begun in Salt Lake City.

The day is an annual commemoration to celebrate the strength and resilience of the refugee communities throughout the world, recognize the struggles faced by displaced populations and raise awareness about refugee issues.

Utah’s World Refugee Day celebration will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019. It’s a free community celebration and festival of activities, including live cultural entertainment, ethnic food, global market, and kids’ activities.

For more information visit refugee.utah.gov.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: