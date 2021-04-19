Celebrate National Park Week: Utah National Parks you have to see

(ABC4) – The sun is out, COVID-19 numbers are declining, and it’s National Park Week, so do you know what that means?

It means you need to bust out your hiking boots and celebrate the rocky gems of Utah!

“It’s #NationalParkWeek and we can’t wait to celebrate some of the incredible parks in our backyard,” shares Cedar City in a Twitter post. “This week we’ll be sharing some of our favorite trails and sights from Utah’s National Parks as well as itineraries and must-see spots along the way.”

Courtesy of Visit Cedar City – Brian Head

According to the city, the best way to celebrate National Park Week is by adventuring outdoors and taking note of what our “beUTAHful” state has to offer.

Their top picks for hikes near Cedar City include:

Bryce Canyon National Park

Zion National Park

Cedar Breaks National Monument

“Nestled comfortably between Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, and a short drive from Cedar Breaks National Monument, it’s no secret that we love any opportunity to visit these nearby wonders,” they chime.

If you didn’t know already, Cedar City was also once known as the “Gateway to America’s Most Colorful National Parks” according to officials.

“With stunning parks like Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and Cedar Breaks National Monument in our backyard, it’s easy to see why,” responds the city. “And the vibrant colors of southern Utah don’t end at the national parks! Check out the collage below to see the colors of some of our favorite areas around #CedarCity.”

For anyone wanting to take up Cedar City’s offer in trekking out to rocky peaks, officials recommend citizens download their new national parks app.

“The new NPS App is here! Download the app to get started on your next national park adventure,” informs the National Park service.

According to the team, the app is designed to connect visitors to all 420+ national parks.

Not only is it available offline and available anywhere but you can find interactive maps, tours of park places, on-the-ground accessibility information, and much more to plan your national park adventures before and during your trip.

Courtesy of NPS

“The NPS App was created by National Park Service staff—people who know national parks—to help you make the most of your visit,” shares the National Park Service. “The NPS App takes authoritative information from park rangers and combines it with a great suite of features.”

For more information visit https://www.nps.gov/subjects/digital/nps-apps.htm.

However you plan on spending National Park Week, make sure to stay hydrated, be safe and aware of your surroundings.