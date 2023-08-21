A Cinemark Theater is shown in this undated photo provided by the company via Associated Press.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — National Cinema Day is just around the corner, and bringing with it some killer deals.

There’s a new holiday to celebrate this week, one on its second annual celebration. National Cinema Day is this Sunday, Aug. 27, and was designed to honor “movies and the people who love them, according to Cinemark.

To celebrate the occasion, Cinemark is offering $4 tickets for all movie formats including IMAX, D-Box, and 3D films on Sunday, the press release said. In addition to discounted tickets, concessions will all be $1 off. This includes any size of popcorn, soda, or candy.

This weekend movie lovers can catch new releases like Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Meg 2: The Trench, and Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story. Also playing this weekend are the previously released films Jurassic Park in 3D and the live-action The Little Mermaid, according to the press release.

There are 16 Cinemark theaters in Utah, spanning as far north as Ogden and as south as Spanish Fork. The majority of Cinemark theaters are located in Salt Lake County.

For a full list of locations in Utah, visit the website. For more information