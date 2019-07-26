Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with a new flavor at The Cheesecake Factory

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its favorite holiday of the year, National Cheesecake Day.

The restaurant is offering dine-in guests any slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake for half price on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Michael Gillette from The Cheesecake Factory joined ABC4 News at 4 p.m. to introduce its newest flavor, Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.

The Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake is The Cheesecake Factory’s delightful twist on a classic: creamy pineapple cheesecake with maraschino cherry swirl between two layers of moist buttery pineapple upside-down cake.

For every slice of Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake sold through February 2020, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

