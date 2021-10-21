Cedarwood at Sandy to host second annual trick-or-treat Halloween parade

SANDY, Utah (ABC4)- Cedarwood at Sandy, an assisted living facility, will be hosting its second annual Spook-Tacular Halloween trick-or-treat parade in the community Thursday.

Participating residents will have prepared in advance with trick-or-treat goodie bags for the event. They will then be lined up on the sidewalk as kids in costumes will parade and participate in the trick-or-treat. Live spooky music will be featured as well.

“When we did this event last year, the residents and children had such a fun time that we decided we had to do it again,” Executive Director Austin Sorenson said. “We are excited to be able to bring our community together in such a fun way, and the residents are always thrilled for an opportunity to see and show off their grandchildren.”

The event starts at 5:45 p.m. and is located at 10970 South 700 East. Sandy residents, staff, and family are welcome to partake in the festivities.

