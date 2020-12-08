Cedar High School placed on lockdown for second day in a row after false gun threat

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Cedar High School was placed on lockdown for the second day in a row after police received a 911 call of a man with a gun at the school.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, at 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a 911 call saying that an armed man dressed in all black and a facemask was at the school.

Officers immediately responded to the school and placed it under a level 2 lockdown.

After officers searched the school, they determined that the call was a hoax and that it came from the same phone number that falsely reported a bomb threat at the school on Monday.

Cedar High was taken out of lockdown after officers determined that there was no valid threat at the school, a news release said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

