CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested three men for a massive amount of drugs during a traffic stop for tinted windows.

The Utah Highway Patrol in Cedar City says the incident happened on Monday along I-15 near mile marker 63 around midnight.

The suspects have been identified as Steve Fierro, 26, Jose Angel Luevanos, 26, and Jose Andres Garcia, 24.

UHP first spotted the suspects’ vehicle driving at a slow rate while sporting significant tinting on the windows. The dark window tint was also covering one of the vehicle’s brake lights.

The deputy pulled the suspects over near mile marker 67. The front window tint measured at 8% which surpassed the legal limit in Utah.

During questioning, the trooper suspected criminal activity and deployed a K-9 for an open-air sniff. The K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

When deputies searched the suspects’ vehicle, they found three bags that contained 59 pakckages of a “white crystal-like substance.”

In total, the bags weighed about 60 pounds according to arresting documents. The substances all tested positive for methamphetamine.

The three men were arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail.