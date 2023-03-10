CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Police say they found roughly $500,000 worth of marijuana after stopping a man for speeding on Thursday.

Israel Florencio Romero, 23, faces charges of speeding (infraction), drug possession (Class B misdemeanor) and over 100 pounds of marijuana possession, a second-degree felony.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Romero was stopped just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 after a Utah Highway Patrol officer caught him going 91 mph in an 80 mph zone. As the officer was informing the reason for the traffic stop, he said he noticed the backseat was loaded with large, black duffel backs.

“I asked [Romero] what was in the bags. He looked at the bags, hesitated and claimed they were his personal property,” the officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

The officer requested a K-9 unit which arrived as the officer was issuing a citation for speeding. The K-9 reportedly gave a positive signal of drugs in the car, prompting a search. Police say that’s when they found about 282 pounds of raw marijuana.

According to the probable cause statement, the 282 pounds of marijuana has a street value of roughly half a million dollars.

Romero was booked into the Iron County Jail where he is currently being held without bail.