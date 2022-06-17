CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Public Safety Power Shutoff watch has been issued in Cedar City due to elevated wildfire conditions on Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power has confirmed that power will be shut off in iron County on Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. due to gusty winds.

The power watch will remain in effect on Friday and Saturday in Cedar City as a High Wind Warning remains in effect throughout the state.

“Forecasted high, gusty winds combined with fire weather conditions and recent updates by the National Weather Service has us prepared to respond in the event of any outages caused by the incoming high winds,” officials say.

Residents should prepare as electricity may be turned off at any time, especially within high-risk areas during extreme weather events to prevent a wildfire outbreak.

“The goal is to impact as few customers as possible in pre-identified areas through a highly-targeted, circuit by circuit manner in the rare chance a Public Safety Power Shutoff is used,” says Rocky Mountain Power.

Officials say shutting power off will only “be used as a last resort to help ensure community safety.”

You can check whether your neighborhood is located in a Public Safety Power Shutoff area on Rocky Mountain Power’s interactive map.

“Rocky Mountain Power is taking additional safety precautions by directing additional personnel and resources to monitor weather impact on the system” officials say.

Gov. Spencer Cox Tweeted about wildfire risk saying:

“Hey friends, please be careful out there. It’s impossible to overstate the fire danger right now with this heat and wind. We already have multiple starts today. Please take extra precautions this weekend. Check your chains/target shooting/fires/cigarettes. You know the drill!”

Current public safety power shutoff forecasting status as of June 17: