UPDATE: Man in critical condition, officers on administrative leave after Cedar City pursuit and shooting

A man was shot by police following vehicle pursuit in Cedar City. Courtesy: St. George News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about a Cedar City pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities say dispatchers alerted Cedar City Police of an assault that reportedly began around 8 p.m. on Sunday. It was reported that a man had assaulted another man with a knife with a 36-year-old reportedly injured.

Before Cedar City Police arrived on scene, a 36-year-old man, Larry Joseph Lee Tessier, fled in a vehicle. According to a press release, Cedar City Police located and pursued Tessier who allegedly drove recklessly on the roadways and posed a danger to other motorists.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Enoch City Police responded to assist with the pursuit.

The vehicle’s tires was said to have been spiked, but it continued to flee from law enforcement.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says that it appears at least two pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, were performed unsuccessfully on the vehicle.

“Preliminary investigation suggests Tessier’s vehicle made contact with a law enforcement vehicle as he attempted again to flee,” authorities say.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at some point during the incident, four law enforcement officers discharged their weapons. Tessier was struck several times, a release says, and officers on scene began life-saving treatment.

Tessier was transported to Cedar City Hospital and later flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center for further treatment. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says he is now in critical condition.

Per standard protocol, the officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

The Iron/Beaver/Garfield Counties Critical Incident Task Force continues to investigate this incident and no other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Cedar City pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting

MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:00 a.m.

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Law enforcement in southern Utah reportedly shot a man who was fleeing in a vehicle Sunday night in Cedar City.

Two found dead in Cedar City home homicide identified

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers alerted Cedar City Police of an assault that reportedly began around 8 p.m. The suspect fled the scene when police arrived, officials say.

A man was shot by police following vehicle pursuit in Cedar City. Courtesy: St. George News

A man was shot by police following vehicle pursuit in Cedar City. Courtesy: St. George News

A man was shot by police following vehicle pursuit in Cedar City. Courtesy: St. George News

A man was shot by police following vehicle pursuit in Cedar City. Courtesy: St. George News

A man was shot by police following vehicle pursuit in Cedar City. Courtesy: St. George News

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Cedar City Police in following the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says that the man fleeing police drove recklessly and was not stopped despite police spiking the vehicle’s tires.

Search and Rescue ropes team saves stranded driver in Cedar City

A news release states that preliminary investigation suggests the suspect’s vehicle hit a law enforcement vehicle. Law enforcement discharged their weapons and the suspect was hit, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was transported to Cedar City Hospital where he received treatment for injuries sustained.

The Iron/Beaver/Garfield Critical Incident Task Force is actively handling an investigation into the incident, according to a release.

More details are expected to be released Monday morning.