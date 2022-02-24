CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are offering a reward in the search for vandals who slashed the tires on multiple officer vehicles.

The Cedar City Police Department says on the night of Feb. 24, officers discovered several vehicle tires were destroyed inside the police parking structure.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The vehicles damaged included police, city, and county vehicles. Officers say this type of criminal activity significantly impacts police budget and resources for repairs.

“This is devastating to our community in these times when equipment or supplies are hard to get,” says Cedar City Police.

Authorities are asking the public for help in tracking down those responsible.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Cedar City Police at (435)586-2956 or police dispatch at (435) 586-2955.