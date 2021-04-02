Cedar City Police to release bodycam footage of near-fatal officer-involved shooting

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – New details are being released in regards to a near-fatal officer-involved shooting.

On April 2, the Cedar City Police Department is releasing information and footage of an officer-involved shooting that took place on February 14.

According to officials, the incident all began when 36-year-old Larry Joseph Tessier assaulted a resident with a knife and took off in a car near the north block of 400 West in Cedar City. Officers then began to pursue him.

A man was shot by police following vehicle pursuit in Cedar City. Courtesy: St. George News

As officers began to pursue Tessier, not only did the suspect try to hit an officer with his car, but he also damaged a police vehicle, and drove around the area recklessly crashing into several things, according to the Cedar City Police Department.

As the near-deadly chase continued, multiple agencies began responding to the scene, including the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Enoch City Police Department.

Photo courtesy Iron County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at some point during the incident, four law enforcement officers then discharged their weapons. Tessier was struck several times, a release says, and officers on scene began to quickly practice life-saving treatment.

Tessier was then transported to Cedar City Hospital and later flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center for further treatment. At the time, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office reported that Tessier was in critical condition.

On April 2, the Cedar Police DEpartment tells ABC4 that Tessier’s condition has improved and they are “glad to see that Tessier is alive.”

“For any suspect involved, it’s not our intention to take a life, especially for the officers, that’s a psychological impact that we never want to have,” informs the Cedar City Police Department.

Court documents reveal that Tessier is being held at the Iron County Jail on no bail.

ABC4 will update as the story further develops.