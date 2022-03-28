CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A valiant rescue by police officer Patrick McCoy goes back to January, when Larry Taylor’s house became engulfed in flames on 320 West 900 North in Cedar City. Officer McCoy was one of the first people on scene.

“I couldn’t breathe, I ran back out, I couldn’t see anything either… I ran back out, grabbed a sweatshirt out of my car, tied it around my face, called back out again, I still couldn’t spot him,” says McCoy.

Then, police entered through the back door as fire officials deployed a suppression device. McCoy says, at that point, he was able to see the top of Taylor’s head.

“I was able to get him and then Corporal Moore was able to help me. As soon as I was able to get to the door, he was able to grab me, and help grab Larry and get him all the way out,” he says.

Now, he’s being honored by the Utah Chiefs of Police Association Tuesday night in St. George, after risking his life, winding up in the hospital himself for smoke inhalation.

“I was in the right place at the right time, I don’t feel like anything I did, was anymore heroic than anybody else would have done, especially in this line of duty,” he says.

And even through a tragedy, something else blossomed.

“And it’s kind of a little friendship we have going on, I don’t necessarily have a grandpa that I’m too close with, so it’s kind of cool, he’s kind of that grandpa figure and he’s kind of funny, to listen to his stories,” he says.

McCoy says he’s humbled and excited to receive his honor but says he couldn’t have done it without the help of the other first responders on the scene.