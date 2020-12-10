Cedar City police awarded for quick thinking in life-threatening situation

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officer Zac Banz and retired Sergeant Dave Bulloch of the Cedar City Police Department received the Medal of Valor from the Utah Peace Officer Association, according to the department.

They received the medal for their quick decision making and putting their lives in danger to protect others during a domestic violence situation, according to a Facebook post from the Cedar City Police Department.

The Utah Peace Officer Association’s website states that the medal is awarded to members demonstrating outstanding service and bravery in the line of duty. To qualify for the award, the member must knowingly risk their life for a justifiable reason.

