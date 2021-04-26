Cedar City man dies after rappelling accident near Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City man is dead after police say he fell while rappelling near Kane County on Monday.

According to Kane County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), deputies responded to a report that a 55-year-old Cedar City man had fallen while rappelling at a site known as “Fat Man’s Misery,” located just east of Zion National Park.

The man, identified as 55-year-old Jeffrey Bowden, was with a friend when he fell 20 feet and hit his head. He was presumed dead at the scene, KCSO said.

The friend who was with Bowden at the time of the fall attempted to soften his landing and suffered minor injuries in the process, according to a press release.

Bowden’s friend then hiked out of the area to contact KCSO, who responded along with the Kane County Sheriff’s Technical Rescue Team.

A press release said that the Utah DPS Aero Bureau was also contacted to transport rescue crews to the scene.

Rescue crews were later able to locate and recover Bowden’s body with the assistance of the Utah DPS Aero Bureau.

“The Kane County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all of the technical experts that were involved with the recovery. A special thanks to the DPS Aero Bureau for making our job much safer, The Kane County Sheriff’s Office would also like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Jeffrey Bowden,” KCSO said in a news release