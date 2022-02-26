SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Though the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a struggle for all of us to get through, it proved to be a time of new beginnings for many animals in shelters across America. Pet adoption soared during the pandemic, but now, shelters are experiencing an overflow of cats and dogs in need of homes.

There is no better way to help these animals than by considering adoption if you’re able to.

The Community Animal Welfare Society (CAWS), will be hosting a dog adoption event on Feb. 26 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of their new location, Kudos 2 Canines, as well as their ninth birthday celebration. The event will take place at 55 E Miller Avenue, South Salt Lake City.

All animal lovers are invited to join. There will be a plethora of adoptable pups, as well as vendors, raffles, food trucks, and other goodies.

Don’t miss the chance to meet your new best friend!