SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has reported a road closure of I-80 in both directions of Parley’s Canyon.

Authorities say two moose were spotted loose in the canyon, causing the closure.

State troopers report that the Parley’s Canyon will reopen once the moose have been tranquilized and transported out of the area.

UHP recommends exercising caution when approaching the area.

Story will be updated as more information becomes available.