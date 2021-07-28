CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UHP stops reckless speeding driver

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is reminding people that driving dangerously will result in a reckless driving citation after a trooper stopped a Salt Lake County driver on Tuesday.

UHP says the driver was spotted speeding at over 100 mph.

As you can see in the video player above, UHP says the driver also crossed the double white lines of the HOV lane and failed to signal for at least two seconds before changing into the next lane.

“Driving like this is dangerous and will result in a reckless driving citation,” UHP warns.

According to Utah law, a person can receive a reckless driving citation for operating a vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard for safety or while committing three or more moving traffic violations. Reckless driving is considered a class B misdemeanor.

In Utah, a class B misdemeanor carries a possible prison term of up to six months and up to $1,000 in possible fines.