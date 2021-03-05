Catholic Community Services reopens St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall for indoor service, volunteers needed

Kid’s Cafe meals prepared in the High Plains Food Bank’s on-side Kid’s Cafe kitchen in Amarillo (KAMR Photo)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall will reopen for indoor service the week of April 12.

During the last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholic Community Services adjusted their services by temporarily suspending St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall’s indoor meal services.

Officials say staff and volunteers moved to serving clients meals to go.

With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, CCS officials say they hope to return to serving the hungry in Salt Lake City while simultaneously ensuring that the health and safety of clients, volunteers, and employees.

Anyone entering the dining hall will be required to sanitize their hands and wear a face covering,

covering the nose and mouth.

Officials say plexiglass dividers are being installed between meal preparation stations, as well as between clients and serving stations.

Officials say only 40 people will be allowed in the dining hall at a time to support social distancing.

Officials added that seats will also be marked to allow clients to sit socially distant while eating. Tables and chairs will also be wiped after each use.

A facility-wide sanitation will also happen between each meal service.

The facility says they are actively seeking volunteers to help with preparing and serving meals in order to serve clients indoors.

CCS offiials say they will be limiting the facility to six volunteers at a time and will be limiting the time frame of volunteer shifts to decrease the chance of COVID-19 exposure.

Volunteers will be asked to complete a COVID-19 screening when they arrive and will be provided masks and gloves for their time in the dining hall.

To learn more about volunteering with St. Vincent de Paul Dining Hall, contact Monica Rich at

or 801-428-1366.