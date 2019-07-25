Catholic cemetery director under fire after threatening to call ICE on visitor

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A trip to the cemetery turned into a heated confrontation Monday for a man visiting his mother’s grave. Now, the director of Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery is being investigated by the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City and has been placed on administrative leave.

Mario Chacon said his mother has been buried at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery for 14 years and he often feels comforted when he visits her.

“When I come here, I feel peaceful,” he said.

But Monday was anything but peaceful. Chacon said John Curtice, the cemetery director approached him and was upset that Chacon parked on a sprinkler box.

“He said, ‘You need to move your truck and get the hell out of here! Get off my property!’ I said, ‘No. This may be your property, but this over here is my mom’s property,'” said Chacon.

When Chacon refused to leave, Curtice allegedly said, “You need to get out of here or I’m going to call immigration.”

“That’s when I grabbed my phone. I was so nervous and mad. I grabbed my phone and I told him, ‘Say it again. I’m going to record you,'” said Chacon. “He started screaming, ‘La migra! La migra!’ He did it five or four times.”

Chacon decided to call Salt Lake City Police. After officers arrived and spoke to each party separately, he said Curtice’s tone changed.

In the video Chacon recorded, Curtice can be seen reaching his hand out, saying, “Amigo?” Chacon responded, “Why? Now you change?”

When confronting Curtice about threatening to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), he said, “I can joke it!” Chacon asks, “You think that it’s a joke?” Curtice responds, “I do believe it’s a joke.”

Curtice then tries to relate to Chacon.

“My grandparents came across Ellis Island. They were from Russia. They fled everything. So that’s what I believe,” he said in the video.

Chacon recalled feeling shocked by Curtice’s behavior.

“I’m just thinking, I’m not your friend. I’m not a friend of that kind of person. I’m friends with friendly people,” said Chacon. “How are you going to make a joke like that? In my Catholic religion, you are taught to respect and help other people.”

Officers separated the two individuals without any further escalation. They said Chacon did the right thing by calling police.

“We didn’t agree with the methods of the person that was doing the yelling and what he was saying. But there wasn’t a criminal aspect to that,” said Det. Greg Wilking with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “It was in poor form and to make somebody feel like their status in the country is in question, especially when you don’t know anything about that person other than the fact they perhaps have an accent. That’s jumping to conclusions and not being very understanding.”

Chacon said he’s speaking out because he wants Curtice removed from his position as cemetery director.

“Somebody should substitute him. Put him in another job, because this place is not for him. This place is for friendly people,” he said.

Curtice declined requests for comment. Deacon George Reade spoke to ABC4 News over the phone Wednesday evening and said the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is currently investigating Curtice and has placed him on administrative leave.

Reade said Curtice lost his temper over accidental damage to the sprinkler box and is ’embarrassed and apologetic over what happened.’ He also emphasized that this incident in no way reflects the attitude of the Catholic Church towards immigrants.

