‘Catastrophe’ 2? Planning for Cache County superspreader event has officials worried

HYDE PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Another “catastrophe”? Bear River Health Department says that’s not happening. The department is now working with the Cache County Attorney to prevent another possible superspreader event.

Just a few months ago, a Halloween party at Castle Manor took place where about 3,400 people attended, according to a post by one of the planners on social media.

Those same hosts are inquiring about another dance at the end of the month, according to Grant Koford at the Bear River Health Department.

“Our health officer has sent them a letter, asking them to reconsider what they’re doing,” says Koford.

Koford says the department is working with the Cache County Attorney, James Swink, after seeing images from the Halloween party known as Catastrophe.

“This type of event can’t be done safely, and we have real concerns at the health department that it can’t be done safely and people will be impacted by this,” says Swink.

Swink says he’s working with Hyde Park City and the state labor commission to enforce ordinances.

“It’s impossible for this event to follow the state’s health order,” says Swink.

Both Swink and Koford say hosting an event where potentially thousands of people could spread COVID-19 is irresponsible.

“We absolutely want to put a stop to this,” says Koford. “You can’t social distance between households at a dance event.”



Swink says a fine of $7,000 may be issued if the state’s orders aren’t followed.

ABC4 News reached out to the event planners and Castle Manor, but calls were not immediately returned.