Catalytic converters stolen from Salt Lake Valley Dodge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Police are looking for suspects who stole catalytic converters from six Dodge Ram trucks.

The converters were stolen on Thursday, May 16, between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. at the Salt Lake Valley Dodge located at 2309 South State Street. 

The stolen catalytic converters were valued at approximately $6,000. Surveillance cameras captured photos that appear to be two men in the car lot at the time the thefts occurred.

If anyone knows the identity of these two men in the photos, or have any in information about the theft of the catalytic converters, please contact South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

