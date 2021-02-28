Cat stuck in tree for 4 days rescued Saturday, Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A furry friend was rescued from a tall tree out of Weber County, Saturday.

On February 27, Weber Fire District managed to save a cat after it had been stuck in a tree for nearly four days.

“Today Station 66 had a concerned citizen stop by the station to inform the crew of a cat that had been stuck in a tree for the last 4 days,” writes the team.

Once the crew became aware of the situation, members rushed to the scene and pulled out a ladder.

According to the fire district, after the crew had responded and rescued the cat, the cat then ran off to get some much-needed food and water.